MAUREEN MANNING
MAUREEN P. MANNING

MAUREEN P. MANNING Obituary
MANNING, Maureen P. Of Cambridge, July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael A. Walsh. Loving mother of Alice and Daniel Walsh of Cambridge. Daughter of the late Richard J. and Norma (McMahon) Manning. Devoted sister of Kathleen Sobotka of Syracuse, NY, Erin Linnell of Concord, NH, Sean Manning of Binghamton, NY, Patrick Manning of Watertown, NY and Meg Manning of Marlborough, MA. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Wednesday, 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge, Thursday at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Maureen's memory to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
