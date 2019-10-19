|
RYAN, Maureen P. (Fedigan) Beloved wife, mother, nana, aunt, sister, friend, and resident of Marshfield, valiantly and peacefully died after a struggle with cancer at her home in the care of her loving husband, and children, on October 16, 2019. In addition to her parents, Maureen was predeceased by many other loved ones who now joyfully welcome her into God's eternal care and life. Born in New York, NY to James and Irene (McGovern) Fedigan, she was the seventh of 12 children. Her Catholic faith was the foundation on which she grew her family. Her love and loyalty to her family and friends was evident in all that she did, and her greatest joy was playing with and loving her grandchildren. Maureen enjoyed her winters with friends at Emerald Pointe in Punta Gorda, FL, and her summers in Massachusetts. She loved traveling, Broadway shows and Neil Diamond concerts, she looked forward to annual sisters' vacation, weekends in Sturbridge with her best friend, shopping for everyone at Marshalls, spending long days at the beach, and creating magnificent holiday meals and traditions for her family. Her life was a testament that "doing small things with great love" transforms each of us and the world for the better. After 25 years of being a Domestic Engineer, Maureen returned to the labor force at Superior Brands in Quincy, followed by AIG and Liberty Insurance in Boston. She cherished every moment she had with her family and friends making extraordinary memories through ordinary acts of exuberant togetherness. On May 9, 1964, she married her lifelong love and spouse, Thomas Francis Ryan, who will miss her lively spirit, tender affection and witty humor. She is survived by her children, Irene Ryan of Marshfield; Carolyn and Eric Pickering of South Korea; Sheila and Scott Shamel of Hooksett, NH; Tommy and Stacey Ryan of Marshfield; Kevin and Jenn Ryan of Scituate; Sean and Holly Ryan of Louisville, KY; Alanna and Franklin Van Antwerpen of Nashua, NH; her grandchildren Duncan, Maxx, Ryan, Grace, Ian, Sarah, Will, Zach, Kaitlin, Liam, Bradan, Devin, Aislinn, and Norah, all of whom forever carry a piece of her in their hearts, laughter and tenacious spirits. She was the beloved aunt to over 60 nieces and nephews. Friends and family will call on Friday, October 25 from 4-8pm at MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in MARSHFIELD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26 at 10am at St. Christine's Roman Catholic Church, 1295 Main Street in Marshfield. Interment following at Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Shore Visiting Nurses Association or Hospice of the South Shore and mailed to South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, South Weymouth, MA 02190, or visit the website southshorehealth.org For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home Marshfield
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019