|
|
PARECE, Maureen (Bailey) Born August 22, 1928, died peacefully at home with her family by her side March 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald J. Parece. Loving mother of Daniel Parece, Marilyn Parece, Gary Parece, Lesley & Peter Winn, Joanne & Dan Lonergan, Neal & Rosemary Parece. Devoted grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late John and Mary Bailey, sister of Marilyn McIntire, Daniel Bailey and the late Richard Bailey and aunt to many nieces & nephews. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, Maureen was born August 22, 1928 in Boston and lived in Mission Hill until her family moved to Belmont when she was 16. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1945. That year she met her forever love, Donald, whom she married on June 9, 1951 at St. Luke's Church in Belmont. Maureen and Don were married for more than 68 years, loved dancing together and always had a song to sing. Together, their love for and devotion to one another was always a perfect example of true love and endeared them to all. Maureen was kind, caring and always had a special grace. Maureen will be forever missed, holding a special place in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Colossians 3:14: "And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony." Maureen's Services will be announced at a later date. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020