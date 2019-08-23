|
|
NARDONE, Maureen Philomena On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 of Falls Church, Virginia. Formerly of Boston, Massachusetts. Wife of the late John R. Nardone: Loving mother of Lisa Nardone, Also survived by many relatives and friends. Friends may call at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Hwy., FALLS CHURCH, VA. On Tuesday, August 27 from 6-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Philip Catholic Church, 7506 St. Philip's Court, Falls Church, VA. At 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Interment National Memorial Park.
View the online memorial for Maureen Philomena NARDONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2019