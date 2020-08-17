|
|
HALLY, Maureen R. Age 74, of Clearwater, passed away April 29, 2020. She was born in Boston, MA on October 27, 1944. Maureen graduated from Catherine Labore School of Nursing and received a Master's Degree in Nursing from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. She married Michael J. Hally, Jr. on September 2, 1967. Maureen worked in Nursing for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boston and United Healthcare in Tampa. She had a passion for knitting. Maureen is survived by her husband, Michel J. Hally, Jr., children Janet Waye and Michael Hally, III, siblings Kathy Noonan, John Kelly and Rick Kelly, 5 grandchildren and many extended family and friends. A Wake is scheduled for 4-7pm Thursday, August 20 at Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre in Palm Harbor, FL and a Funeral Service 11am Friday, August 21 at St. Ignatius Church in Tarpon Springs, FL.
View the online memorial for Maureen R. HALLY
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020