Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Cemetery
900 LaGrange St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
RUTTLE, Maureen R. Aug. 15th, of Malden. Cherished sister of Joseph Ruttle and wife Clara of RI, Fr. Paul Ruttle of NY, Sheila (Ruttle) Trulli and husband Rudolph of Malden, and the late Frances B. Ruttle. Proud aunt of Heather Ruttle, Tara Ruttle, and Laura Trulli. Funeral Services will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Friday, Aug. 21st, at 9 AM to leave for a graveside service in St. Josephs Cemetery, 900 LaGrange St., West Roxbury, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to: Joslin's Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
