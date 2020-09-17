O'HALLORAN, Maureen, RSCJ Age 68, of Newton, MA, died peacefully on September 14, 2020 in Newton. Maureen was the daughter of the late William Edward O'Halloran Esq. and Alice (Dunbar) O'Halloran of Newton. She was the loving sister of William T. O'Halloran of Newton, Cathleen McManama and her husband Michael of Plymouth, Gregory J. O'Halloran of Newton, Mark T. O'Halloran of Randolph, Susan Boy and her husband Frederick A. Boy of South Yarmouth, and the late Edward M. O'Halloran. She was the cherished aunt of Maggie McManama of Taunton, Gregory M. McManama and his wife Natasha of Acushnet, and Brendan E. Boy of South Yarmouth, and the great-aunt of Addison M. McManama. She graduated from Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heat, Newton College of the Sacred Heart and Boston College Law School. Maureen was an esteemed member of the Society of the Sacred Heart and served on the Provincial administration as treasurer and legal consultant. She also served on several boards of trustees of Sacred Heart schools. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 am at St. Ignatius Church, Chestnut Hill, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. She will be buried in the cemetery of the Society of the Sacred Heart in Albany, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Society of the Sacred Heart and her family request that you consider a gift to the Society of the Sacred Heart, PO Box 958047, St. Louis, MO 63195-8047. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
