Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Mt. St. Vincent
125 Oakland St.
Wellesley Hills, MA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:15 AM
Mt. St. Vincent
125 Oakland St.
Wellesley Hills, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:45 AM
Mt. St. Vincent
125 Oakland St.
Wellesley Hills, MA
More Obituaries for MAUREEN BERNIUS
SISTER MAUREEN SC BERNIUS

SISTER MAUREEN SC BERNIUS Obituary
BERNIUS, SISTER MAUREEN SC Of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on February 3, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 58 years who was missioned in Jamaica, NY, Richmond Hill, NY, Rego Park, NY and Marillac Residence at Mount St. Vincent, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Florence (O'Meara) Bernius. Sister of Paul Bernius. Also survived by all her sisters in community. Visiting Hours at Mt. St. Vincent, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills on Saturday, February 8 from 9:15 - 10:15 am with a prayer service at 10:15 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:45 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
