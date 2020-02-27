|
|
STREFF, Maureen (Beirne) Age 79 of Littleton, died peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, at The Commons in Lincoln after a three year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles, of Stow; her son, Jonathan Streff and daughter-in-law Marlene Warner of Salem and their three children: Owen, Cormac and Brigid; her daughter, the Honorable Meghan Spring and son-in-law Christopher Spring of Acton and their daughter Elizabeth; her sister, Eileen Hart of Richmond, KY; her brother, Thomas Beirne of Jersey City, NJ; and by her many nieces and nephews, former students and patients, and countless friends in Massachusetts as well as New Jersey. Services to be announced at a later date. To share a memory, offer a condolence and service update, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Maureen (Beirne) STREFF
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020