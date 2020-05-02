|
DOWNEY, Maureen T. (Adams) Of Chelsea, on Friday, April 24th. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late John F. Downey. Forever loved mother of Michael J. Downey and his wife Shirley of Melrose, Robert E. "Bobby" Downey of Dunbarton, NH, Frederick C. Downey and his wife Arlene of Saugus, Judith Ann "Judy" Downey of Avondale, AZ, and Kenneth P. Downey and his wife Julie of Malden. Cherished grandmother of Scott Downey, Tiffany Palumbo, Janelle Maynard, Shaun Downey, Jillian Downey, Jared Downey, Jianna Downey, Jaden Downey and the late Brittany Downey. Adored great-grandmother of Alyssa, Adriana and Evelyn. Dear sister of Marilyn Nolan of Tewksbury and the late Rosalie O'Callaghan, Edward Adams and Joseph Adams. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. A private family farewell was held, followed by Graveside Prayers and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. A Mass and Celebration of her Life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in Maureen's memory may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, CHELSEA. For those who wish, we encourage family and friends to offer condolences by means of the online guestbook, or to send a personal sympathy card, visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home - Chelsea
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020