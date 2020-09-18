1/1
MAUREEN T. DUNFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAUREEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUNFORD, Maureen T. Of Hyde Park, Milton, Dorchester, and England, died September 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Maurice and Molly (Hutchinson) Dunford. Sister of Michael Dunford of England. Dear cousin of Margaret M. Dunford of Whitman, Michael F. Dunford of Weymouth, and Robert P. Dunford of Dorchester, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Maureen's life by gathering for a Visiting Hour in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday, September 21st at 9 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Agatha Church, Milton, at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery. Maureen was a former Vice President, Secretary, and Trustee of the Irish Social Club in West Roxbury. She was also a retired receptionist for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Welfare Department for over 20 years. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Agatha Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Burial
11:45 AM
New Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved