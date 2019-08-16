Boston Globe Obituaries
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
MAUREEN T. (DALLAHAN) HOWARD

MAUREEN T. (DALLAHAN) HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Maureen T. (Dallahan) Known to all as Rene, of Cummaquid, formerly of Canton and Dedham, passed away peacefully on August 16th.

Rene is survived by her husband Bob, 12 nieces and nephews and 22 grandnieces and nephews. Contributions in her memory can be made to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. A Memorial Service will be held this fall. Interment is private. For online guestbook and full obituary, please visit

www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com John-Lawrence Funeral Home

508-428-5704 Marstons Mills
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
