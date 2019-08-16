|
|
HOWARD, Maureen T. (Dallahan) Known to all as Rene, of Cummaquid, formerly of Canton and Dedham, passed away peacefully on August 16th.
Rene is survived by her husband Bob, 12 nieces and nephews and 22 grandnieces and nephews. Contributions in her memory can be made to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. A Memorial Service will be held this fall. Interment is private. For online guestbook and full obituary, please visit
www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com John-Lawrence Funeral Home
508-428-5704 Marstons Mills
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019