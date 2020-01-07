Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Resources
More Obituaries for MAUREEN O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAUREEN T. (MCCLEARN) O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAUREEN T. (MCCLEARN) O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Maureen T. (McClearn) Jan. 7th, age 83, of Ayer, formerly of Reading, Hingham and Centerville.

Mrs. O'Brien leaves two sons and their wives, Mark J. and Bridget O'Brien of Bradford, Robert A. and Regan O'Brien of Groton; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda M. and Lee Thompson of Greenville, SC; she was the sister of William McClearn, Thomas McClearn, James McClearn, Lillian D'Entremont, Eileen Pucillo, Frances Clifford, Rosemary Lombard, Kathleen Mathews.

Devoted grandmother to 13 grandchildren Shawn, Kevin, Katelyn, Britney, Matthew, Sophie, Grabriel, Willow, Elise, Jonah, Kyle, Benjamin and Colin, who all referred to her as "Lovey".

She was the mother of the late Matthew J. O'Brien and the sister of the late Joseph McClearn and John McClearn.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley. Calling Hours are 4-7 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte. 2A), AYER.

Late Deputy Director Central Transportation Planning Staff retired in 2000. Anderson Funeral Homes

www.andersonfuneral.com

Ayer- Townsend - Fitchburg
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -