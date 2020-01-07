|
O'BRIEN, Maureen T. (McClearn) Jan. 7th, age 83, of Ayer, formerly of Reading, Hingham and Centerville.
Mrs. O'Brien leaves two sons and their wives, Mark J. and Bridget O'Brien of Bradford, Robert A. and Regan O'Brien of Groton; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda M. and Lee Thompson of Greenville, SC; she was the sister of William McClearn, Thomas McClearn, James McClearn, Lillian D'Entremont, Eileen Pucillo, Frances Clifford, Rosemary Lombard, Kathleen Mathews.
Devoted grandmother to 13 grandchildren Shawn, Kevin, Katelyn, Britney, Matthew, Sophie, Grabriel, Willow, Elise, Jonah, Kyle, Benjamin and Colin, who all referred to her as "Lovey".
She was the mother of the late Matthew J. O'Brien and the sister of the late Joseph McClearn and John McClearn.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley. Calling Hours are 4-7 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte. 2A), AYER.
Late Deputy Director Central Transportation Planning Staff retired in 2000. Anderson Funeral Homes
