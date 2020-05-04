|
SHEEHAN, Maureen T. (Murphy) Age 75, of Wilmington, passed away on May 1, 2020. Maureen was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Sheehan, III, devoted mother of Kerry Sheehan & Chuck Taylor, Beth Rooney & her husband Mickey, all of Wilmington, and Thomas Sheehan, IV & fiancee Laurie Girdharry of Hull. Loving "Nana" of Brendan Sheehan & his wife Rebecca, Liam, Colin, Caroline and Charlie Rooney, as well as her first great-grandchild, due in August. Cherished daughter of the late Timothy and Margaret (Scully) Murphy, dear sister of the late Pastor Timothy Murphy and Jeremiah Murphy, sister-in-law of Maryann Nolan of Hanover, Richard Sheehan of Marshfield and the late Marty Maher. Maureen is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Due to the current situation of the coronavirus and for everyone's safety, the Sheehan family has decided to have a private Service at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Maureen's Life will be held at a later date. Please follow our website for updated information at www.nicholsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to A.I.M. (Access is Mandatory), c/o Gloria Diehl, 12 Hamlin Lane, Wilmington, MA 01887. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020