MAUREEN T. (MURPHY) SHEEHAN

MAUREEN T. (MURPHY) SHEEHAN Obituary
SHEEHAN, Maureen T. (Murphy) Age 75, of Wilmington, passed away on May 1, 2020. Maureen was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Sheehan, III, devoted mother of Kerry Sheehan & Chuck Taylor, Beth Rooney & her husband Mickey, all of Wilmington, and Thomas Sheehan, IV & fiancee Laurie Girdharry of Hull. Loving "Nana" of Brendan Sheehan & his wife Rebecca, Liam, Colin, Caroline and Charlie Rooney, as well as her first great-grandchild, due in August. Cherished daughter of the late Timothy and Margaret (Scully) Murphy, dear sister of the late Pastor Timothy Murphy and Jeremiah Murphy, sister-in-law of Maryann Nolan of Hanover, Richard Sheehan of Marshfield and the late Marty Maher. Maureen is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Due to the current situation of the coronavirus and for everyone's safety, the Sheehan family has decided to have a private Service at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Maureen's Life will be held at a later date. Please follow our website for updated information at www.nicholsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to A.I.M. (Access is Mandatory), c/o Gloria Diehl, 12 Hamlin Lane, Wilmington, MA 01887. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
