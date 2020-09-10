CONNELLY, Maureen Therese Daughter of the late Louise M. (Schluer) Connelly and William I. Connelly, passed away on August 22, 2020 peacefully in her sleep.



"Moe" was born September 17, 1953 and was the sister of Margaret A. (Marge) Connelly of Pocasset, MA, Kathy and Paul Rainey of Medfield and West Falmouth, MA, and William I. (Hackett) Connelly of Somerville, MA.



She was the loving aunt of Alison Rainey Doak, her husband Bob, and children Ben, Julia, and Miles of Milton, MA.



Maureen was the godmother and aunt of Elizabeth (Libby) Rainey Flanders, her husband Dana, and children Penny and Deacon of Andover, MA.



"Moe" was raised in Somerville and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Cambridge and Northeastern Tufts Dental School in Boston. She was a Board-Certified Dental Assistant working in Rhode Island and Massachusetts where she specialized in Implantology and Periodontal procedures. Her career spanned 40 years, most recently in the practice of Dr. Lepore and Dr. Colaneri in Medford, MA.



In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by 19 close first cousins. She leaves behind her lifelong friends the "Ya-Yas" (Barbie, Paula, Maryellen, and Cheryl). Her longtime friend, devoted companion, and tireless caregiver Bobby Pasco gave Maureen his undivided attention, especially during her last days.



Maureen was kind and compassionate, always reaching out to those in need. She was creative, delighting in her many and varied craft projects which she generously shared. Maureen treasured her times spent with family and friends. She especially enjoyed her "backyard



cookouts", holiday celebrations, and parties with the large Connelly clan. Maureen loved her visits to Cape Cod and her trips to Florida with the "Ya-Yas". She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Her positive attitude was an inspiration to all who knew her.



A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Maureen's honor for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store