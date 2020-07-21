Boston Globe Obituaries
VAUGHAN, Maureen "Moe" Age 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2020. She will be remembered fondly by her daughters Julie LaRuffa (Dulmage) and Kate Dulmage and her sisters Patricia Lionberger, Claire Burdziuk, and Kathy Brandli. She grew up in Boston with her six brothers and sisters. She was fun loving, an avid Red Sox fan, and loved to care for and help other people. She had a career as a phlebotomist and worked as an EMT when she was younger. She spent most of her adult life in Norwood and was a favorite at the senior center. A celebration of life memorial will be held for family only.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020
