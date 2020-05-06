Boston Globe Obituaries
MAURICE EMES "MOE" TOURISON

MAURICE EMES "MOE" TOURISON Obituary
TOURISON, Maurice Emes "Moe" Age 87, passed away on May 2, 2020 at his home in Concord. Surviving family members include his wife Barbara, to whom he was married for 66 years and together with for 74 wonderful years; his son Robert Eugene Tourison and his wife Caryl of Mason, NH: his daughter Elizabeth "Bonnie" Tourison Sweeney of Littleton, MA, and his three grandsons and their families: Christopher, Katrina, Carly, and Oakley Sweeney; Stephen, Carly, and Declan Sweeney; and Patrick Sweeney. His family gathered for a private Burial Service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Emerson Hospital, 133 ORNAC Concord, MA 01742. U.S. Air Force Veteran. For his obituary/online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
