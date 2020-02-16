|
SAULNIER, Maurice John Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville, February 13. Beloved husband of the late Marcia (Di Silva) Saulnier. Devoted father of Michele A. Goss and her husband David of Billerica, Cheryl A. Hurley and her husband Carl of Somerville and Edward W. Saulnier and his wife Carol of Somerville. Adored grandfather of Eric, Shayne, Rosemary, Troy, Samantha and Austin and loving great-grandfather of Lyric, Crosby, Sadie, Austie 2, Lily and Brian. Cherished brother of several late brothers and sisters. Dear companion of the late Ann B. Desrosiers of Arlington. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Thursday, February 20, at 9AM, followed be a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John can be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, (Bedford V.A. Hospital), Volunteer Services, c/o Hospice Unit 2C, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. John was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, John was employed by the YMCA in the maintenance department. He was a proud member of the John Abbott Masonic Lodge, formerly of Somerville and the V.F.W., Beverly Post #545. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020