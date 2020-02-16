Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner Street
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAURICE SAULNIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAURICE JOHN SAULNIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAURICE JOHN SAULNIER Obituary
SAULNIER, Maurice John Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville, February 13. Beloved husband of the late Marcia (Di Silva) Saulnier. Devoted father of Michele A. Goss and her husband David of Billerica, Cheryl A. Hurley and her husband Carl of Somerville and Edward W. Saulnier and his wife Carol of Somerville. Adored grandfather of Eric, Shayne, Rosemary, Troy, Samantha and Austin and loving great-grandfather of Lyric, Crosby, Sadie, Austie 2, Lily and Brian. Cherished brother of several late brothers and sisters. Dear companion of the late Ann B. Desrosiers of Arlington. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Thursday, February 20, at 9AM, followed be a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John can be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, (Bedford V.A. Hospital), Volunteer Services, c/o Hospice Unit 2C, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. John was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, John was employed by the YMCA in the maintenance department. He was a proud member of the John Abbott Masonic Lodge, formerly of Somerville and the V.F.W., Beverly Post #545. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for Maurice John SAULNIER
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAURICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -