|
|
DiBLASI, Maurice Michael Died at his Wakefield home after a lengthy illness on April 3, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born in Boston on September 28, 1945 to the late Philip James DiBlasi, born in Boston, and Santina Marie (Intravaia) DiBlasi, born in Augusta, Sicily. Maurice was the beloved father of the late Philip Michael DiBlasi of FL, and the late Jan Marie Manacher of FL. Beloved grandfather of David DiBlasi and his wife Sylvia of FL, Amanda Neel and her husband Brent of FL, and Anthony DiBlasi of FL. Loving great-grandfather of Arianna, Mykenzie, Madyson, Domenic and Leigha. Loving "Big Brother" to Sandra M. McNaught and her husband John of Melrose, MA, John DiBlasi and his wife Priscilla of Dunedin, FL, and Charles DiBlasi and Paul Syers of Sharon, MA. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Maurice attended Melrose High School and North Bennett School of Boston. He worked as a long-term restaurant owner of DiBlasi's Subs, as well as a car salesman and jeweler. He had a passion for cooking, jewelry design, and fishing. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020