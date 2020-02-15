|
FOX, Maurice Sanford "Maury" Professor Emeritus and Former Head of the MIT Department of Biology Passed away January 26, 2020, at 95. He was born in the Bronx, New York, to a family of poor Jewish immigrants from Russia in 1924. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School at age 16, enrolled in Queens College and served as a meteorologist in the U.S. Army Air Force. He received his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Chicago, where he began to work in molecular biology with his mentor, Leo Szilard. He went on to the Rockefeller Institute, where he did pioneering work on bacterial transformation. His lifelong work on the mechanisms of genetic modification helped lay the foundation of our current understanding of genetic mutation, recombination, and mismatch repair, directly and indirectly influencing key advances in the field. He later contributed to shifting medical thinking about the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. His lifelong commitment to peace and the social responsibility of science included co-founding the Council for a Livable World, chairing MIT's Radiation Protection Committee and serving on UNESCO's International Bioethics Committee. He was a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the National Academy of Sciences, and the National Academy of Medicine. Mentoring graduate students, undergraduates, and postdocs, he remained active in MIT's Department of Biology until retiring in 1996. He was predeceased by Sally Fox (nee Salomeah Cherniavsky), his wife of more than 50 years. He is survived by three sons, Jonathan (Helen), Gregory (Jamie) and Michael, sisters Evelyn Fox Keller and Frances Fox Piven, as well as grandchildren Benjamin, Lucia, Tyler and Tanner. Contributions in his memory can be made to Planned Parenthood. The MIT Department of Biology is planning a Memorial gathering in the spring.
