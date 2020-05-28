Boston Globe Obituaries
MAURILIA F. (PIETRANTONIO) TEDESCHI

MAURILIA F. (PIETRANTONIO) TEDESCHI Obituary
TEDESCHI, Maurilia F. (Pietrantonio) Of Saugus, May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of 58 years to Rocco Tedeschi. Daughter of the late Alberico & Filomena (Costanzo) Pietrantonio. Loving mother of Lisa Tedeschi Davis & Linda Tedeschi. Dear sister of Lucio Pietrantonio & the late Romilda Berardi & Antonietta DiRienzo. Cherished grandmother of Sophie Tedeschi Davis & Olivia Rose Davis. She is also survived by nieces & nephews. Private Services will be held for the family on Tuesday, June 2nd followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maurilia's memory may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
