McDERMOTT, Maurine Mildred (Campbell) Age 80, beloved wife of John McDermott, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Maurine was born in Boston, MA. She was the daughter of the late Maurice Campbell and Mildred Frey. In addition to her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, she is survived by her daughters, Maurine McDermott of Dedham, MA, and Evelyn Kelleher of Walpole, MA; her son, John McDermott, Jr. and his wife, Elaine McDermott of Fountain Inn, SC; her grandchildren, Lauren Potvin and her husband, Louie, Ashley Kelleher, Isaac McDermott, and Weslee McDermott; and one great-granddaughter, Callie Potvin. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast Chapel, Simpsonville, SC. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. in the M.J."Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020