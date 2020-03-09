Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MAURINE MCDERMOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAURINE MILDRED (CAMPBELL) MCDERMOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAURINE MILDRED (CAMPBELL) MCDERMOTT Obituary
McDERMOTT, Maurine Mildred (Campbell) Age 80, beloved wife of John McDermott, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Maurine was born in Boston, MA. She was the daughter of the late Maurice Campbell and Mildred Frey. In addition to her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, she is survived by her daughters, Maurine McDermott of Dedham, MA, and Evelyn Kelleher of Walpole, MA; her son, John McDermott, Jr. and his wife, Elaine McDermott of Fountain Inn, SC; her grandchildren, Lauren Potvin and her husband, Louie, Ashley Kelleher, Isaac McDermott, and Weslee McDermott; and one great-granddaughter, Callie Potvin. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast Chapel, Simpsonville, SC. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. in the M.J."Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com

View the online memorial for Maurine Mildred (Campbell) McDERMOTT
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAURINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -