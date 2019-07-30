|
|
PROCOPIO, Mavourneen "Marvie" Retiree of N.E. Tel & Tel (Verizon) & Member of Tel. Pioneers of America At 81 years, in Revere, following a devastating brief illness, July 30th. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew J. Procopio Sr. & Catherine M. (Capano) Procopio. Cherished sister of Gloria Torre & Andrew J. Procopio Jr. & his wife, Marie, all of Revere & the late Pauline Terranova, Jean Angeloni, Mary Alvino, Domenic A., Albert, Anthony, Joseph & John Procopio. Also lovingly survived by her brother-in-law, William F. Terranova of Revere & four proud generations of adoring nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m., from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11:00 a.m., and immediately followed by entombment in Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden. Visiting Hours are Thursday, August 1st from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Retiree of N.E. Tel. & Tel. (Verizon) & member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Parking available left of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA Angell, 350 So. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130-9923. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019