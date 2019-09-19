|
LONDON, Max Of Swampscott, MA, entered into rest on September 19, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of Freda (Levine) London. Devoted father of Barry London, Gerald (Diann) London, and Diane (Randy) Haskins. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The loving brother of the late Walter London. Dear son of the late Joseph and Bertha London. A graveside service for Max will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 1:00PM in Shirat Hayam Cemetery (Temple Israel Section), Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Shiva will be held following interment at The Crown Pointe Clubhouse, 400 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA 01907 until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to: Chelsea Jewish Life, 240 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, MA 01960 (chelseajewish.org) or to: , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 () or to: the .The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA 01970 have the honor of caring for Max and his family.For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel Salem, MA 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019