MAX RUSH LERNER

LERNER, Max Rush Of Newton, age 29 on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Cherished son of Ethan and Lisa (Harbury) Lerner. Beloved brother of Sofia and Roo. Loving grandson of Albert Harbury and the late Christina Beurling Harbury, and the late Aaron and Marguerite Lerner. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street Newton, today, Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00am. Burial to follow at 16 Church Street, Woods Hole at 1:30pm. Memorial observance at his late residence today from 6 to 8pm, Wednesday 6-9pm with Minyan at 7:30pm each evening. Please omit flowers. Remembrances may be made to Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or Carleton College, Sayles Hill Campus Center, North College Street, Northfield, MN 55057.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
