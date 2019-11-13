Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Home of Lisa and Michael Barker
Resources
More Obituaries for MAX BERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAX S. BERGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAX S. BERGER Obituary
BERGER, Max S. Of Framingham, formerly of Natick, 94 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor Berger. Devoted father of Philip Berger and his girlfriend Karin Gremo and the late Judi Berger and Joel Berger. Proud grandfather of Jenna Story and her husband Pat, Matthew Fahey and his girlfriend Lilly Marston, JaimeAnn Higgins and her husband Brian. Great-grandfather of Ava Lynn Higgins, Conor and McKenna Story. Uncle of Lisa Barker and her husband Michael Barker. Graveside Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park (40 Dedham St., Sharon), on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Following Services, a Memorial Observance will be at the home of Lisa and Michael Barker. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made online to VA Bedford, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730 www.Volunteer.va.gov/apps/volunteernow/ Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAX's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -