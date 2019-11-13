|
BERGER, Max S. Of Framingham, formerly of Natick, 94 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor Berger. Devoted father of Philip Berger and his girlfriend Karin Gremo and the late Judi Berger and Joel Berger. Proud grandfather of Jenna Story and her husband Pat, Matthew Fahey and his girlfriend Lilly Marston, JaimeAnn Higgins and her husband Brian. Great-grandfather of Ava Lynn Higgins, Conor and McKenna Story. Uncle of Lisa Barker and her husband Michael Barker. Graveside Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park (40 Dedham St., Sharon), on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Following Services, a Memorial Observance will be at the home of Lisa and Michael Barker. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made online to VA Bedford, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730 www.Volunteer.va.gov/apps/volunteernow/ Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019