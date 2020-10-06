LINARES, Maxelenda "Lenda" Of Roslindale, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Born in El Peñon, Colombia July 10, 1923 to the late Belarmino Linares and Nieves Bustos. In 1965, Lenda immigrated to Chicago to join her dear friend Lilia Herrera-Ieong to care for her two children, Michael H. Ieong and David R. Ieong who became her dedicated "children" and loving family. Lenda followed the Ieong family to Boston, settling in the Roslindale neighborhood. On October 4, 2013, she welcomed her cherished "great-granddaughter" Dylan Margaret Ieong who brought her great joy and happiness. She is survived by her sister Tiotilde Linares of El Peñon, Colombia. She was predeceased by five sisters and two brothers. Lenda is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews here in the U.S. and Colombia. Visiting hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury at 11:00 a.m. (please follow COVID-19 guidelines at both the funeral home and church). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lenda may be made to The Pulmonary Center, Boston Medical Center, Office of Development 801 Mass Ave., 1st Floor, Boston, MA 02118.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store