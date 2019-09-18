|
|
GOODWIN, Maxine B. (Gonyea) A longtime Everett resident for over 40 years, passed away on September 13, 2019, peacefully and happy to finally reach her heavenly home at 101 years old. Beloved mother of Lorraine Carson and her husband Bruce of Temple City, CA, and Leonard Goodwin of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Robert and Kim of Saugus, Douglas and Cara of Everett, James and Jennifer of Winthrop, Darleen and Jeff of San Dimas, CA, and Darren of Thousand Oaks, CA. She is also survived by 11 cherished great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Tuesday, Sept. 24th at 10AM. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, from 4-8 pm. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367
View the online memorial for Maxine B. (Gonyea) GOODWIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019