Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
For more information about
MAXINE GOODWIN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAXINE GOODWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAXINE B. (GONYEA) GOODWIN


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAXINE B. (GONYEA) GOODWIN Obituary
GOODWIN, Maxine B. (Gonyea) A longtime Everett resident for over 40 years, passed away on September 13, 2019, peacefully and happy to finally reach her heavenly home at 101 years old. Beloved mother of Lorraine Carson and her husband Bruce of Temple City, CA, and Leonard Goodwin of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Robert and Kim of Saugus, Douglas and Cara of Everett, James and Jennifer of Winthrop, Darleen and Jeff of San Dimas, CA, and Darren of Thousand Oaks, CA. She is also survived by 11 cherished great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Tuesday, Sept. 24th at 10AM. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, from 4-8 pm. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367

View the online memorial for Maxine B. (Gonyea) GOODWIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAXINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. F. Ward Funeral Home
Download Now