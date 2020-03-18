Boston Globe Obituaries
MAXINE D. (BURGESS) MCLELLAN


1926 - 2020
McLELLAN, Maxine D. (Burgess) Of Waltham. March 17, 2020. Wife of James D. McLellan. Mother of Lorinda M. 'Lori' Gandolfo (Robert) of Waltham; grandmother of Robert Gandolfo, Jr. of Fitchburg, Gina and Michael Gandolfo of Waltham, great-grandmother of Joslyn and Valerie Janson, sister of the late Edwin Hanscom and Edith Damon, sister-in-law of Clair and John Albers of Westwood, nieces & nephews. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and our community, and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, her family will gather privately for Services and Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Memorials in her name may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020
