JOHNSON, Maxine Maxine M. Johnson (Janusiewicz) died Monday, August 5, 2019 surrounded by her family in Hingham, MA. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry, daughter LauraLee Johnson (John Winson) of Boston, son Brian (Christine Sevec-Johnson), and grandchildren Alex and Ashley Johnson, of Champaign, Ill. She was preceded in death by her 5 siblings and parents. Born in Michigan, most of her life was lived in Wisconsin. Maxine was a Speech & Language Pathologist in the Stevens Point, Wisconsin Public Schools for 26 years. Her hobbies included cooking, entertaining, and sewing. Maxine believed in fairness and honesty in politics. Our nation providing for the health and well-being of all was her passion. Donations in Maxine's name may be made to the Obama Foundation, obama.org, or to Family Sharing of Ozaukee County, WI. Visiting Hours: Services will be held on September 14th at 11 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church in Cedarburg, WI.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019