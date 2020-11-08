1/
MAXINE (GRAHAM) SCHULTZ
SCHULTZ, Maxine "Mimi" (Graham) Age 96, of Biddeford Pool, ME, formerly of Stoneham, November 7, 2020. Wife of the late Edward J. Schultz. Mother of Paula Jeanne Beverage-Pothier and husband John of Londonderry, NH, and Pam Schultz-Manoff and husband Paul of Biddeford Pool, ME. Grandmother of Amy Spinelli and husband Don of Florida, Lauren Nagle and fiance Tyler "Frank" Field of Biddeford, ME, and Andrew Graham Nagle and girlfriend Ariel Collins of Madawaska, ME; great-grandmother of Benjamin Graham Nagle of Biddeford, ME. A private Service at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM, will be held Thursday, followed by burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Those desiring may make memorial gifts to Friends of the Stoneham Public Library. Former Reference Librarian at Stoneham Public Library. Please refer to www.andersonbryantfuneralhome.com for obituary.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
