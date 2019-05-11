WINING, Maxine (Paisner) Maxine Paisner Winig died peacefully at home in Dedham, MA on May 8, 2019 at age 73. Cherished wife of 51 years of Dr. Paul Winig, who predeceased her in September 2018. Beloved mother of three sons, Andrew Winig of Needham, MA and his wife Carol Palmer Winig and their children Emily and Allison, Eric Winig of Potomac, MD and his wife Jennifer Capparella and their children Benjamin and Gabriella, and Steven Winig of Needham, MA and his wife Sarah Winig and their children Max and Rachel. Maxine was born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island. She graduated magna cum laude from Radcliffe College in 1966. She was an editor for The Harvard Crimson and a member of the cheerleading squad that was invited to cheer for the Boston Patriots. During her college years, Maxine met and later married the love her life, Paul, who was attending Harvard Medical School. Following graduation, she worked as a social worker in a boys' reformatory and as a consultant. She wrote articles for WGBH and The Boston Globe. One of the articles she co-wrote was published in the Harvard Business Review. Maxine loved being a mother of her three boys and grandmother to her six grandchildren. You could find Maxine on the floor playing with them when they were young, reading them their favorite books, dressing up for Halloween or building fairy houses in the woods. She was well known for her fabulous desserts and a full "candy drawer" for kids both big and small. Maxine loved the beach. She and Paul enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their beach house. She was involved in local politics with a citizens' group to protect the beach, an experience which inspired her to become a lawyer. Maxine graduated magna cum laude from the Massachusetts School of Law in 1998. She clerked for the Massachusetts Superior Court and was an adjunct professor of Constitutional Law at her alma mater. Maxine had a passion for traveling. She and Paul traveled with the boys across the US, England, France, Italy and Israel. After the boys were grown, Maxine and Paul continued their adventures. They enjoyed their annual Caribbean cruise to escape the Boston winters and took amazing trips to the Galapagos, Africa, China, Australia and Antarctica. Maxine was very proud to say they had visited all seven continents. A private burial was held. The family will receive visitors in the Conservatory at NewBridge on the Charles, 7000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, MA 02026 on Monday, May 13, 2019 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Office, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, 02131 give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019