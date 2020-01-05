Home

MORTON, Maxwell R. Of Dover, MA on January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith (Rosenblatt) Morton. Devoted father of Keith and Joshua Morton. Proud grandfather of Elijah and Gossamer Morton. Services will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, MA. Interment will follow directly at Beit Olam Cemetery in Wayland. Shiva will be held at Maxwell and Judith's house directly following until 5pm and then later that evening from 7pm-9pm. Wednesday from 1pm-5pm and 7pm-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mazon.org or Cantor Sufrin's Discretionary Fund at Temple Beth Elohim. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020
