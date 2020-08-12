|
SHIBLE, Maxwell Maxwell Shible of Canton, MA, entered into rest on August 09, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved husband Nannette Shible. Devoted father of Sheryl and Howie Gordon of NC, Darlene and Larry Lancz of MA. Cherished grandfather of Amy and Lex Walker of MD, Melissa and Steven Lee of NC, Evin and Lisa Gordon of GA, Elysa and Vance Rosenberg of MA, Davin and Kelly Lencz of MA, Aron Lencz and Nora Dickey of NY. The loving brother to Edward Shible, Gerald Shible, Lillian Allinson. Dear son of (the late) Joseph and Jenny Shible. He grew up in Portland, ME, graduated from Portland High School, and raised his family in Portland, ME. He was employed by Day's Jewelry Store. He was a dedicated member of the US Armed Forces WWII. He volunteered for many years running the gift shop at Woodbridge Assisted Living. He was awarded a trophy for his volunteer work at Woodbridge Assisted Living "Most Valuable Player 2007". Maxwell loved his family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues. Visiting Hours: Maxwell will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020