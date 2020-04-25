Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MAY A. (KAZAKA) HADDAD

MAY A. (KAZAKA) HADDAD Obituary
HADDAD, May A. (Kazaka) Of West Roxbury and Centerville, April 25, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Sheffield. Loving mother of Richard Haddad and his wife Kathleen of Naples, FL and Joanne Jacobs of Naples, FL and her late husband Irwin. Cherished grandmother, "Sitto" of Kimberly Oustinoff of Medford and Keith Haddad of Everett. Dear sister of Victor Kazaka of Houston, TX and the late Yvonne Ferris and Helen Malouf. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. May's Funeral Services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Contributions in May's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Annunciation Cathedral, 7 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
