SMART, May (Arsenault) Of Stoneham, June 13. Beloved wife of the late Earl L. Smart. Loving mother of Lorraine M. Smart, Paul E. Smart & wife Linda, Robert N. Smart & wife Jeannette, MaryEllen Smart & wife Lynn Lavallee. Sister of Marie Perry. Also survived by 5 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren & numerous nieces & nephews. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, Tuesday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, Stoneham at 10am. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday 4-7pm. For obit/directions/guest book, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019
