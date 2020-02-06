|
|
McLAUGHLIN FIELDS, Mayland (Smith) Age 102, beloved wife of the late Charles McLaughlin and Alonzo "Lonnie" Fields, passed away at the Aberjona Nursing Center in Winchester on February 4. Loving grandmother of David Prentice of CA. Aunt of Loretta and Roberta Fields of Chicago and Helen Ferguson of South Easton. Godmother of Judith Carrington of Medford and Crystal Carter Blue of Hyannis. Also survived by a host of other dear and close friends. Daughter of the late Robert and Lucinda (Abernethy) Smith. Mother of the late Jean Gray. Aunt of the late Clinton Fields. Her Funeral Service will be held in the Grace Episcopal Church, 160 High St., Medford, on Saturday at 11 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visitation in the church, prior to the Service, from 10 to 11 AM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit
www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020