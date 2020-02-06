Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the Grace Episcopal Church
160 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
the Grace Episcopal Church
160 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mayland FIELDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mayland McLAUGHLIN (Smith) FIELDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mayland McLAUGHLIN (Smith) FIELDS Obituary
McLAUGHLIN FIELDS, Mayland (Smith) Age 102, beloved wife of the late Charles McLaughlin and Alonzo "Lonnie" Fields, passed away at the Aberjona Nursing Center in Winchester on February 4. Loving grandmother of David Prentice of CA. Aunt of Loretta and Roberta Fields of Chicago and Helen Ferguson of South Easton. Godmother of Judith Carrington of Medford and Crystal Carter Blue of Hyannis. Also survived by a host of other dear and close friends. Daughter of the late Robert and Lucinda (Abernethy) Smith. Mother of the late Jean Gray. Aunt of the late Clinton Fields. Her Funeral Service will be held in the Grace Episcopal Church, 160 High St., Medford, on Saturday at 11 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visitation in the church, prior to the Service, from 10 to 11 AM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit

www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mayland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -