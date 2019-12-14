|
MEDINA, Media Passed away peacefully in Washington, DC on December 8, 2019, with her daughter and granddaughters by her side. Media was born in 1917 in Trinidad, West Indies to the late Julia and Charles Campbell. She was the first of five children, all of whom have preceded her in death. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Medina. Loving mother of Yvette Cassar and Revelie (Duane) Sams. Dear grandmother of Wayne Martinez, Marissa and Kyla Sams, Karen Kihanya and Lauren, Kwamie and Kerwin Cassar; 8 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service, Thursday, 11AM at St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church, 1073 Tremont Street, Roxbury, MA. A viewing will take place at the church at 10AM. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church-Stained Glass Window Fund. To post a sympathy message please visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019