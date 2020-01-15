|
LEE, Mee Fong Of Boston, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in China and immigrated to the US in the 1950s. She lived in Boston for over sixty years, where she and her husband, Allen, raised their family. She is survived by her daughter Rita of Jamaica Plain, son George of Roslindale and his wife Ngei, granddaughters Christina and Jennifer and her husband Frank, great-grandson Michael, and son Ed of Franklin and his wife Caren, and granddaughter Stephanie.
Funeral Services will be held at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Saturday, January 18. Visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Service and procession to Forest Hills Cemetery at 12:00 pm. Donations may be made in Mee's memory to South Cove Manor at Quincy Point, 288 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020