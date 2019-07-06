ELLIOTT-KENT, Mee Kyong "Ellie Kent" Of Dedham, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 6th 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ellie is lovingly remembered by her husband Franny Kent, her daughter Angela Wingard, son-in-law Thomas Wingard, and one beautiful granddaughter Reagan Wingard. She will be missed dearly by her many friends, family, and her beloved poodles, cocoa and noir. As a proud grandmother, avid tea drinker, devoted wife, business owner, and fashionista; she remained active in all areas of her life while dedicated in her will to fight this battle. Ellie is loved greatly and touched the hearts of many. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Thursday, July 11, from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Funeral service private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500 Published in The Boston Globe from July 7 to July 8, 2019