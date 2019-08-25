|
|
MARTIN, Meghan Anne (Faria) A lifelong resident of Needham, August 24, 2019, age 38, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Meghan is survived by her beloved husband Patrick Martin, and was the devoted mother to their three boys Joseph Patrick (JP), Connor and Gavin. She was the loving daughter of Thom and Anne Marie Faria and best friend to her sister Kaitie Faria Radley and her husband Kyle. Daughter-in-law of June Martin and the late Tom "Red" Martin. Niece of Eileen West and cousin of Paul West, his wife Melissa and Billy West. Close family friend and celebrant of her Funeral Mass, Reverend Kenneth Quinn. Meghan was an inspiration to her many brothers and sister-in law, nieces, nephews and godchildren, whom she loved dearly. Meghan was a graduate of Newton Country Day School, class of 2000, and received her bachelors degree from Bentley University in 2004. While a student at Bentley, Meghan was a member of the 2001 NCAA National Championship Field Hockey Team. Meghan was most recently employed as a realtor at Lamacchia Realty earning President's Club in her first year. Meghan would so often say, "one life, live it!" And she certainly did to its fullest. Many will remember her brilliance and ability to light up every room she entered. She touched hearts beyond words and brought compassion when needed most. Meghan loved to plan a party, she put this talent to great use co-chairing several Young and Strong events, which raised countless dollars in support of the many other women and their fight against breast cancer. She was also a spokesperson at several events for Dana Farber supporting the great work of Dr. Ann Patridge, and her team, which the family was so blessed to have. In addition, Meghan rode and raised funds through the PMC for six of her seven years while in treatment for her cancer. Meghan was a deeply spiritual woman and made several pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Bosnia. Her deep faith, friendships and ongoing support from her fellow pilgrims allowed her to live courageously these past few years. Meghan enjoyed golf and was a former member of Woodland Golf Club and current member of Charles River Country Club, winning the President's Cup in 2013. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Tuesday, August 27th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 1382 Highland Ave., Needham on Wednesday, August 28th at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited (feel free to celebrate in pink). Interment Milton Cemetery. In honor and memory, donations can be made in Meghan's name to the Young and Strong Program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Checks should be written out to Celebrating Young and Strong and can be sent to the following address: Katherine Bahrawy, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, Boston, MA 02445. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019