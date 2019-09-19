|
|
GALER, Mel At age 92, on September 17, 2019, our beloved father and grandfather passed away. He was born to Michael Galer and Ann Blitt on April 23, 1927 in Boston, MA. He joined the U.S. Navy at the tender age of 17 with permission from his mother. He served our country from 1944 to 1948 as a hospital corpsman and served on the USS Henderson and USS Bountiful. He made many lifelong friends from his Navy days. It was while he served in the Navy in California and Hawaii that his passion for gardening blossomed, and he became an avid gardener. Anyone who knew our father knew his love of plants and flowers. He always had a beautiful yard and taught his children to love gardening. He married Benita Ann Tarshis in 1951, and together they had three children, born in Maryland. Our father graduated with a degree in education and taught special education. In the summers he ran his own nursery out of his backyard. He divorced and moved back to his hometown of Boston, which he loved. He later married, and later divorced, Doris Lee Kane. He adopted Michael and had a daughter, Lori Gene. He and his love and friend of many years, Linda Glovin, lived together in Norwood, MA and later in Plymouth, MA. They loved to travel, especially to San Francisco and Alaska. Dad had an amazing memory and sense of humor. Anyone he met, even for a few minutes, would always leave with a smile. Dad spent the last three years in Utah, where he continued his passion for flowers. He had many caretakers that he always grew extremely close to and loved. His Utah family was blessed to have him in their midst. Mel is survived by one brother Larry (Marilyn), five children, Barry (Lorianna), Glenn (Mary), Linda (Ralph) Fiedler, Lori Callahan, and Michael (Laurie); twelve grandchildren Rachel (Craig) Ray, Aaron (Amber), Joshua (Allison), Stephanie Fiedler, Jennifer Fiedler, Lynsey, Ryan, Nicole, Hannah Morin, Sarah Callahan, Rachael Callahan, Rebecca Callahan; and seven great-grandchildren, Austin Towns, Bodie Ray, Caiden Romney, Ashton, Jade, Jackson and Ella. Dad, we love you and will miss your sweet spirit. Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 10:45am at Sharon Memorial Cemetery, 120 Canton St.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 21, 2019