PISANO, Melania (Petruzziello) Of Marshfield, formerly of Roslindale, December 31, 2019, beloved wife of the late Carmine Pisano and devoted mother of Lorenzo Pisano and his wife Dottie of Marshfield, Aldo Pisano of North Attleborough, Renato Pisano and his wife Debbie of West Roxbury and Angela Pisano Cotter and her husband John of Dedham. Daughter of the late Lorenzo and Angela (Guarino) Petruzziello. Loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9 A.M., from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (Near Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale, at 10 A.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours, Sunday evening, 2-6 P.M. Entombment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Sunday, 2-6 PM
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020