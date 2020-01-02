Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Roslindale, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MELANIA PISANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELANIA (PETRUZZIELLO) PISANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELANIA (PETRUZZIELLO) PISANO Obituary
PISANO, Melania (Petruzziello) Of Marshfield, formerly of Roslindale, December 31, 2019, beloved wife of the late Carmine Pisano and devoted mother of Lorenzo Pisano and his wife Dottie of Marshfield, Aldo Pisano of North Attleborough, Renato Pisano and his wife Debbie of West Roxbury and Angela Pisano Cotter and her husband John of Dedham. Daughter of the late Lorenzo and Angela (Guarino) Petruzziello. Loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9 A.M., from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (Near Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale, at 10 A.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours, Sunday evening, 2-6 P.M. Entombment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Sunday, 2-6 PM

View the online memorial for Melania (Petruzziello) PISANO
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELANIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -