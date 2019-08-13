Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MELANIE URDANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELANIE URDANG

MELANIE URDANG Obituary
URDANG, Melanie Of Brookline, formerly of South Orange, New Jersey, entered into rest on August 13, 2019 at the age of 73. Devoted daughter of the late Hazel (Fleischman) and Alan Urdang. Beloved sister of Susan Cohn (Arthur). Cherished aunt of Robin Wechsler (Jeff, Leah, Eli) and Jodie Parmer (Daniel, Natanya, Aryeh). She will be missed by her many cousins and lifelong dear friends. She studied at Bradley University and was a speech therapist in the Boston Public School System. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Melanie's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute or The Phyllis Jen Center at Brigham & Women's Hospital. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
