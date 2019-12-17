Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
PAGE, Melba Dee (Pretty) Of Chelmsford, formerly of Burlington, Dec. 13. Beloved mother of Robin Page of North Chelmsford and Nichole Page of Tewksbury. Loving and proud grandmother of Alexandra, Sydney, Ashley & Jarrad Norman and Olivia Ward. Sister of James & Hilda Pretty, Karen Penny and Janice Kean, all of Canada, and the late Melvin Pretty. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Saturday, Dec. 21 from noon – 2 p.m. Concluding with Funeral Services at 2 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Melba's name may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
