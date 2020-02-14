Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for MELISSA DONOHUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELISSA J. (ANDERSON) DONOHUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELISSA J. (ANDERSON) DONOHUE Obituary
DONOHUE, Melissa J. (Anderson) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Plymouth and South Boston, passed away on February 12, 2020. Wife of Michael J. Donahue. Devoted mother of Jack and Leo Donahue. Cherished daughter of Joseph and Maryellen (Coughlin) Anderson of Plymouth. Dear sister of Joseph Anderson, his wife Leilani of Braintree and Christopher Anderson and his husband Craig Keim of South Boston. Proud godmother of Mackenzie Anderson. Daughter-in-law of George and Patricia Donahue of Roslindale. Sister-in-law of George Donahue, Jr. of Gloucester. Also survived by her dear friends Megan Lehro, Michael McFarlane, her many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Melissa was the director of residential services for the M A B. Her most favorite thing in life was spending time with Jack and Leo. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visiting Hours will be in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Sunday from 3-7PM. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth St., South Boston, Monday at 10AM. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all Services. Instead of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate a donation to a trust that is being set up for Jack and Leo. The family can provide the information in the near future.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELISSA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -