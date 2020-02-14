|
DONOHUE, Melissa J. (Anderson) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Plymouth and South Boston, passed away on February 12, 2020. Wife of Michael J. Donahue. Devoted mother of Jack and Leo Donahue. Cherished daughter of Joseph and Maryellen (Coughlin) Anderson of Plymouth. Dear sister of Joseph Anderson, his wife Leilani of Braintree and Christopher Anderson and his husband Craig Keim of South Boston. Proud godmother of Mackenzie Anderson. Daughter-in-law of George and Patricia Donahue of Roslindale. Sister-in-law of George Donahue, Jr. of Gloucester. Also survived by her dear friends Megan Lehro, Michael McFarlane, her many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Melissa was the director of residential services for the M A B. Her most favorite thing in life was spending time with Jack and Leo. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visiting Hours will be in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Sunday from 3-7PM. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth St., South Boston, Monday at 10AM. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all Services. Instead of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate a donation to a trust that is being set up for Jack and Leo. The family can provide the information in the near future.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020