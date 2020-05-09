|
BAKER, Melita Elizabeth (Flynn) Of Norwell, died on April 30, 2020 from Covid-19. She was 86 years old. She was the wife of the late Dr. Edward P. Baker, Jr., and the sister of the late Patricia Flynn Howard. She is survived by her children Edward P. Baker, III of Exeter, RI, Maryellen Baker of Los Angeles, CA, and Paul Baker of Duxbury, MA. She was the grandmother of Lauren Baker, Jack Baker, Eliza Baker-Wacks, and Sarah Baker-Wacks. Melita was born on August 4,1933 in New York City, NY to Edna B. (Snyder) Flynn and Dr. John T. Flynn. She grew up in Westchester County, NY, and spent summers at her beloved Camp Wyoda, on Lake Fairlee, in Ely, VT. She started going to camp when she was 6 years old, and kept going until she became the riding counselor as a young adult. Spending 15 summers in rural Vermont had a huge influence on her, and was the beginning of her lifelong love of nature, learning, and adventure. She attended The Ursuline School in New Rochelle, NY, and the College of New Rochelle, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology. After she married Edward P. Baker, Jr., they moved to Massachusetts, where Melita raised her three children and pursued her passions of world travel, coaxing flowers from her uncooperative garden (with which she had a somewhat adversarial relationship), and learning as much as she could about everything. She was bold, smart, insightful, observant, curious about the world she lived in, and, above all else, an independent thinker. She loved her family and her close friends, the natural world, butter, the city of Boston on a windy fall day, being at home, going to Manhattan, the wild beauty of a summer thunderstorm, and traveling anywhere, especially somewhere she hadn't already been. She was always game for an adventure or trying something new, or wrestling on the floor with her three kids when they were young. She had a deep appreciation for art and design, and was an avid museum-goer. She had sophisticated flair, knew how to make an entrance, and was fiercely protective of and generous to those she loved. She strongly identified with her Irish heritage, and loved to claim it as an excuse for her extreme dislike of the humid heat of a Massachusetts summer day. She worked hard and successfully to provide her children with rich experiences and broad opportunities. She wasn't interested in people who couldn't think for themselves, and admired anyone who took a courageous stand. She wanted to live her life her way, and she mostly did, until dementia came and tricked her sharp mind and graceful body and stole our beautiful mother from herself and from us. She somehow managed to maintain her cheerful optimism and enthusiasm for life despite it. There will never be anyone else like her. We are grateful that we got to have her for a long time, but it wasn't long enough. She loved life, and she was never going leave this world willingly, but she would have hated being taken by something like Covid-19. Maybe instead we can all agree that she died under more fitting circumstances, like in a breathtaking storm at sea, or after a horseback ride through the woods, or just after having cut an armful of black-eyed susans from her garden on a beautiful, cool, summer morning, as she was looking forward to the day ahead, full of possibility and promise. A Celebration of her Life will be at a later date. Memorial donations in Melita's name can be made to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. To sign Melita's online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020