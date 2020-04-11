Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MELODY GREENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELODY R. GREENE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELODY R. GREENE Obituary
GREENE, Melody R. Of Lexington, MA passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 5, 2020 after her courageous battle with cancer at her family home in Sharon, MA with family. Melody leaves cherished memories with her brother John Greene, Jr. (Andrea) of Sharon, MA, sister Karen Epps of Atlanta, GA. She also leaves nieces Nicole Heyward (Eric) of Atlanta, GA and Keshia Greene of Frankfurt, Germany and great-nephews Cornell and John Heyward, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and others whose lives were touched by her. Melody was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John H. and Clara M. (Guy) Greene, and her younger brother Darryl N. Greene. A Memorial Service for Melody Greene will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will be a private burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Melody's memory to the . To post a sympathy message, visit www.davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELODY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -