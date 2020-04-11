|
|
GREENE, Melody R. Of Lexington, MA passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 5, 2020 after her courageous battle with cancer at her family home in Sharon, MA with family. Melody leaves cherished memories with her brother John Greene, Jr. (Andrea) of Sharon, MA, sister Karen Epps of Atlanta, GA. She also leaves nieces Nicole Heyward (Eric) of Atlanta, GA and Keshia Greene of Frankfurt, Germany and great-nephews Cornell and John Heyward, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and others whose lives were touched by her. Melody was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John H. and Clara M. (Guy) Greene, and her younger brother Darryl N. Greene. A Memorial Service for Melody Greene will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will be a private burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Melody's memory to the . To post a sympathy message, visit www.davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020