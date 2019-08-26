|
|
MAEL, Melvin Arthur Passed peacefully after a short illness & long life, surrounded by his family. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday. Melvin was the son of the late Morris & Mary Mael. His mother passed early in his life & his father remarried Rebecca (Becky) Krystal who helped raise him, sisters, Sickie & Evelyn & brother, Kenneth. They grew up on the family farm, raising cattle & building a Jewish presence in Millis. He graduated from Millis High School & then married his late wife, Rona Groman in 1952. They were married for 62 years when Rona predeceased Melvin in 2014. They moved to Winthrop shortly after their marriage & made the community their home. They raised four children, Craig & his wife Dorothy, Norman, Owen & their beloved daughter, the late Jacqueline. Along with his children, he leaves grandchildren, Adrienne & her husband Maximillian, David & his wife Katie, Hannah & her husband Angelo, Alexander & his wife Donna, Zoe & her husband Eric & Mary & her husband Eduardo. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Lucy, Luka, Madelyn & Olivia Grace. During his many years of retirement, Melvin was a volunteer at the MGH & Shriners Hospital. He was a former Town Meeting Member, Trustee of the Winthrop Community Hospital & Member of the Winthrop High School Building Committee. Services will be held Tuesday, August 27th, at Temple Tifereth Israel in Winthrop at 1:00pm with interment following at Temple Tifereth Israel Cemetery in Everett. Shiva week will commence at the Temple after the service & continue at his late residence on Wednesday & Thursday, from 1-4 & 6-9pm & again on Sunday, September 1st, from 1-6:00pm. Donations can be made to Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. For guestbook & directions www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019