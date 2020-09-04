1/
MELVIN B. BOTSIAN
BOTSIAN, Melvin B. Age 82, of Framingham, died Sept. 3, 2020. Devoted father of Linda McDonnell, Ellen Botsian, Susan Koyste & Jeffrey Botsian. Loving companion of 30 years to Bruna N. Zorovic & her daughters Denise Zorovic & Adrianne Gallagher & her husband Mark & their families. Loving grandfather of Shane Koyste & Justyn Koyste, Kyla Botsian & Joanne & Adam Sines & great-grandfather of Elsie Sines. Graveside Service to be held Sunday, Sept. 6th, at the Onikchty Cemetery, 740 Broadway (Rte. 99), Melrose, MA at 10 AM. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Botsian family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Onikchty Cemetery
